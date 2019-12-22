Local
Domestic Call in NH Leads to Assault on Police Officer Arrest

Erika Carmody faces 10 counts of four different charges

By Josh Sullivan

Carmody Mugshot
Hudson Police Department

A Hudson, New Hampshire woman charged with four counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of domestic assault, according to Hudson police.

Erika "Lemon" Carmody, 29, was arrested by police Sunday. While officers were talking to Carmody, she ran out of the house and into a backyard, according to a news release. When police officers caught up to her, she "assaulted and fought with the officers".

None of the officers were hurt during the incident, according to police. She will be arraigned Monday in Nashua.

