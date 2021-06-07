Local

Rhode Island

Donkey on the Run in Same RI Town That Dealt with Runaway Steer

The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday

Grace Muller

The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.

The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.

WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.

“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.

No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.

Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last scene, he said.

A 1,500-pound steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.

Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local news

Rhode Island May 10

RI Gov. Cancels Fundraiser Being Co-hosted by Trump Backer

Rhode Island May 25

RI Man Struck Mother in Face With Hammer: Police

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandScituateJohnstonescaped animalJoseph Polisena
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us