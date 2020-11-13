Local

2020 Tip Challenge

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip at Cape Cod Restaurant — After Ordering $35 Meal

The New Kids on the Block singer left a $2,020 tip on a $35 meal at a restaurant in Sandwich, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip for a server at Marshland Restaurants and Bakery in Sandwich, Massachusetts last weekend.

The restaurant posted a photo of a receipt from Saturday with the generous gratuity on their Facebook page, showing Whalberg's tip for a $35 meal. The New Kids on the Block singer and actor wrote #2020TipChallenge on the bottom.

Marshland Restaurants and Bakery wrote in the post, “A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was “who’s up next?!”

This isn't the Dorchester native's first time rising to the "2020 Tip Challenge," which has gone viral across the country, encouraging diners to leave a 100% gratuity on their bills.

Wahlberg left the same amount for a waitress at a suburban IHOP restaurant in Chicago on New Year's Day while dining Jenny McCarthy.

