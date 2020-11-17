‘Don't Call It Patriotic': Vt. Gov. Has Message for Those Who Defy Coronavirus Restrictions

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott defended strict coronavirus restrictions put in place by his administration, Tuesday, saying those who choose to flaunt guidelines should not call themselves patriotic.

"The skeptics are right: they can do what they want. But please don't call it patriotic," Scott said. "Don't pretend it's about freedom. Because real patriots serve and sacrifice for all, whether they agree with that or not. Real patriots stand up and fight when our nation's health and security is threatened.

"And right now, our country and way of life are being attacked by this virus, not the protections we've put in place," he said.

The remarks came after the Republican said some Vermonters had complained the new restrictions, which target small gatherings, were "inconsistent" because people are allowed to gather in restaurants and schools.

Scott said the decisions were made based on guidance from contact tracers, who say the uptick in cases has been driven by small indoor and outdoor gatherings involving multiple households, rather than by people dining in restaurants. The governor added there had not been much person-to-person transmission at schools.

Officials believe Halloween parties helped fuel the growth of cases in the state, saying there was a marked increase in cases in the 10 to 14 days following Halloween. Scott also mentioned people gathering and drinking for televised sports games as a source of cases.

In Vermont, aid is being provided to two industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Vermonters should view activities in two categories: those that are needed and those that are wanted. He said activities such as in-person learning and those that provide jobs are needed and should be prioritized.

When he last spoke on Friday, Scott announced the state would temporarily prohibit gatherings involving more than one household and close bars and social clubs in an effort to curb the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The ban on multi-household gatherings, which began Friday, applies to indoor and outdoor settings and public and private spaces.

Bars and social clubs, meanwhile, will be required to close to in-person service Saturday at 10 p.m. Restaurants can remain open, but must close in-person services at 10 p.m.

Museums, gyms, restaurants and other customer-facing businesses will be required to keep a daily log of all who enter their facilities.

On Monday, the state announced it would reimpose restrictions to limit the amount of visitors at hospitals. Visitors will be limited to one support person for labor and delivery, pediatric visits and same-day surgeries.

College students returning for the holiday break are required to quarantine for 14 days, or for seven days with a negative coronavirus test result. This applies to in-state and out-of-state students.

Vermont officials announced 95 new cases of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a day after reporting a record 122 cases the previous day.

Scott said the state was increasing its testing capacity by adding testing centers in Burlington, Middlebury, Waterbury, Rutland and Brattleboro, all of which will be open seven days a week.