Wareham police

Don't drive on the beach, warns Wareham Police Department

After a pickup became stuck on Swift Beach, the department released a statement warning against the dangers to the environment and your vehicle

By Sophia Pargas

Wareham Police Department

After one beachgoer found themselves in an unanticipated predicament, the Wareham Police Department is warning the public to keep their cars away from the beach.

On Monday morning, a driver took a Chevy truck onto Swifts Beach and got stuck in the ocean when the tide washed ashore. Though there were no toxic fluids released into the ocean, officials warn individuals about the risks of driving too close to the ocean.

"Please don't attempt to drive on our beaches," the statement read. "It's dangerous for you, your wallet, and most importantly our environment."

It is unclear if the vehicle was parked on the shore or being driven at the time of the sinking. No injuries were reported.

