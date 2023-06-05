Don't drive on the beach, warns Wareham Police Department

After one beachgoer found themselves in an unanticipated predicament, the Wareham Police Department is warning the public to keep their cars away from the beach.

On Monday morning, a driver took a Chevy truck onto Swifts Beach and got stuck in the ocean when the tide washed ashore. Though there were no toxic fluids released into the ocean, officials warn individuals about the risks of driving too close to the ocean.

"Please don't attempt to drive on our beaches," the statement read. "It's dangerous for you, your wallet, and most importantly our environment."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It is unclear if the vehicle was parked on the shore or being driven at the time of the sinking. No injuries were reported.