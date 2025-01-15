Norfolk

Delivery drivers instructed to make pick-ups in attempted package thefts

Police believe DoorDash drivers were following instructions from their system that were entered by someone trying to commit a crime

By Thea DiGiammerino

Would-be thieves tried to use delivery drivers to steal packages from a property in Norfolk, Massachusetts, according to the town's police department.

Investigators say they were called to a home on Pennacook Street on Monday afternoon for a report of suspicious activity. Officers determined that three drivers, all identified as working for DoorDash, came to the address within a 25-minute period to pick up packages. However, no one at the address had made the pick up request, according to police.

Three packages had been delivered to the address earlier in the day - two contained Apple products.

Police believe the DoorDash drivers were following orders from their system that were entered by someone trying to commit a crime. On top of its food delivery service, DoorDash offers a package pick-up service that allows users to enter an address and package information for drivers to collect.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to DoorDash for comment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-528-3206.

Package thefts are a common crime. Police remind residents to take precautions, such as tracking your packages having packages delivered to a secure location if you will not be home, installing a security system, or requiring a signature for delivery.

