Man arrested after reports of gunfire in Dorchester set off large search

A Dorchester man has been taken into custody after reports of an armed person and gunfire set off an extensive search in the Boston neighborhood early Sunday.

Boston police said they first responded to Geneva Avenue around 3:09 a.m. when they received a report of someone carrying a gun. When they arrived, they were warned to look for someone in distress who may be armed.

Police say the responding officers heard what they thought was gunfire in the area of Levant Street and began searching the area for someone who reportedly left a nearby home, armed.

Officers then heard more gunshots coming from Olney Street, according to police. At that point multiple units, including specialized teams and a K9 officer, were called in to help with the search.

A third report of gunfire came in from Olney and Rosseter Streets, setting off another search.

Back on Geneva Avenue, a driver pulled up and told police the suspect was in the vehicle. Officers were able to take that passenger into custody, and found a gun in the car.

Police say the whole response took around an hour and required extensive coordination between units. No one was hurt.

The suspect has been identified only as a 27-year-old from Dorchester and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

More details were not immediately available.