Police seek suspect in Dorchester assault

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police say the person pictured above was involved in an alleged assault on Dudley Street on Dec. 25, 2024.
Boston Police Department

Boston police are searching for a suspect believed involved in what they described as an aggravated assault on Christmas Day in Dorchester.

Investigators said it happened around 1:25 p.m. in 770-block of Dudley Street.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing and gloves at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured above or has more information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275, or make an anonymous tip to  the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

