Police seek suspect in in Dorchester stabbing

Police said the stabbing took place around 8:45 p.m. on 1600 block of Dorchester Avenue

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police say the person pictured above is tied to a stabbing in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood on Jan. 9, 2025.
Boston police are looking for a man suspected in a stabbing in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday night.

Few details were immediately released, but police said it happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Dorchester Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a gray hood, black pants and a black winter hat with a tag visible on top, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

