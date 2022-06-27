Local

Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Boston

A family that lived in three units of one building was able to make it out safely, including a 2-month-old baby

By Asher Klein and Abbey Niezgoda

Firefighters battled a blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Boston Fire Department

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday spread to another building, officials said.

Two firefighters had minor injuries from cuts and 16 people were displaced by the blaze, a Boston fire official said.

The department was called to the heavy fire on Wales Street about 1:15 p.m. Officials said it appeared to have started on the first floor but its cause wasn't immediately clear.

Stay informed about New England news and weather.

The building where the fire started has three apartments, but everyone who lives inside is family, according to people at the scene. All were able to get out safely, including a 2-month-old baby and pets, but everything in the homes were a total loss.

Video and images from the scene showed several fire trucks, some with their ladders deployed, and much of the exterior of one set of apartments charred, as well as the side of an adjacent building.

This is a breaking new story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BostonfiredorchesterBoston Fire Department
