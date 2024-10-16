Boston

Dorchester Brewing Company to stop brewing for others

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A well-known local brewery is shutting down a segment of its operations, though the business itself will remain in place.

According to a Twitter/X post from @Bo_Dubya, Dorchester Brewing Company is going to be ceasing its contract brewing operations, with Will Durgin of the Massachusetts Avenue brewery saying the following on LinkedIn:

Hey folks, I'm sad to announce that Dorchester Brewing will be winding down contract brewing operations over the next three months. There are many excellent people working here now who will need new jobs. If you need skilled and motivated brewers, cellarpersons, packaging operators, or any other brewery staff I likely know someone who will be a great candidate and you should reach out. I'd love to help these folks find their next gig. And then there's me. I plan on staying on until we cease contract operations on 1/31/25, but will need something to do after that. If you know of a role I might be well-suited for I would love to hear about it.

Dorchester Brewing Company, which first opened in 2016, is known in part for its taproom and rooftop greenhouse, while also including a restaurant and a game room.

The address for Dorchester Brewing Company is 1250 Massachusetts Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02125. Its website can be found at dorchesterbrewing.com.

