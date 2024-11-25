Massachusetts

Dorchester Brewing sells building for $10M, casting doubt on its long-term future

By Greg Ryan

Dorchester Brewing Company

Dorchester Brewing Co.’s co-founder has sold the company’s taproom and brewery to the plumbers union next door for $10.2 million, casting doubt on the popular spot’s long-term future.

The brewery is leasing the Massachusetts Avenue property back from Plumbers & Gasfitters UA Local 12 on a year-to-year basis, Dorchester Brewing CEO Matthew Malloy told the Business Journal. A real estate firm owned by Dorchester Brewing co-founder Travis Lee sold the property to the union in a transaction recorded Thursday.

