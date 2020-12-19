Dorchester Liquor Store Fire Causes Over $500K in Damage

A building fire that broke out in Dorchester late Friday night resulted in over $500,000 worth of damage, firefighters say.

All companies of the Boston Fire Department were working to put out the second-alarm fire at Alexander's Wine and Spirits at 757 Gallivan Blvd. around 11:15 p.m., according to firefighters. There was frozen water everywhere, as it was 24 degrees outside.

As of 11:15 all companies working on 2nd alarm fire at 757 Gallivan Blvd , Dorchester pic.twitter.com/iRgnO5lSIK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020

According to a tweet by the Boston Fire Department, there were "frozen water lines & fingers & toes," but the firefighters were "ready for whatever comes."

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a hand injury, according to BFD. No other injuries were reported.

Last of companies clearing out @ 757 Gallivan Blvd. frozen water lines & fingers & toes but ready for whatever comes. One member transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ for a hand injury. BFD-FIU investigating cause. Damages est above $500,000. Bldg will be turned by over to owner. pic.twitter.com/NMwEXAzwUl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The building will be turned over to the owner, according to BFD.