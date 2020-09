Residents were displaced Sunday morning by a building fire in Dorchester, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Boston Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the top floor of a two-and-a-half story building at 6 Brookvale St. around 9 a.m.

Crews knocked down the heavy fire and were checking for extensions, according to fire officials. All residents were safely evacuated from the building.

No further information was immediately available.