Boston firefighters knocked down a blaze at a commercial building under construction in Dorchester Friday morning.

Crews were called around 3:45 a.m. for the fire at 205 Bowdoin Street, the department wrote on Twitter. There are injuries to report, but the number and severity of those injuries was unclear.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No further information was immediately available.