Dorchester

Arrest made in deadly Dorchester shooting

Joseph Ruggs, of Dorchester, was arrested Thursday in Brockton, Boston police said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood two weeks ago, police announced Friday.

Officers responded to Washington Street on Aug. 24, where they found 38-year-old Jashun Cooley suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Cooley, of Roxbury, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Joseph Ruggs, of Dorchester, was arrested Thursday in Brockton, according to police, who said he was charged with murder, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

It's unclear if Ruggs has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

More Dorchester news

Boston Sep 4

The scene at shuttered Carney Hospital as Dorchester awaits ripple effects

Dorchester Sep 3

Deadly Dorchester shooting sparks calls for more police surveillance cameras

This article tagged under:

Dorchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us