Boston police seek to ID man in burglary at elderly housing

A man stole financial documents and credit cards from an elderly person's apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday, police said as they asked for the public's help identifying the burglary suspect.

Boston police say the incident occurred between 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the area of 11 Woodcliff Street, the Cardinal Medeiros Manor Apartments.

According to police, the suspect allegedly entered the victim's apartment, which is located in an elderly housing community, and convinced them to turn over financial documents before stealing several personal documents and credit cards.

The suspect is described as a man wearing glasses with a red shirt and black pants. He also had a lanyard around his neck, a tattoo on his right arm, and a brown backpack, police said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.