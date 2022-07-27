Dorchester Father and Son Arrive Home in Boston After Cross-Country Bike Trip

A father and son from Boston made a lifetime of memories cycling across the country together.

Eighteen-year-old Josh Nagy and his 61-year-old father, Carl, took off from Seattle on Memorial Day. In under two months, they traveled nearly 3,600 miles, crossing eight U.S. states and into Ontario.

The duo from Dorchester arrived Wednesday afternoon at Boston's Carson Beach.

Finish line ready for #Dorchester father and son who’ve cycled almost 3,600 miles across 8 states and Ontario for charity. They are set to arrive at 5pm and touch the Atlantic with their front wheel after their back wheel touched the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/wx1tLzOYR0 — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) July 27, 2022

"The mental aspect of just doing it day after day, after day," Josh Nagy explained. "It's very easy to get in the mode of like, 'Oh, this is going to suck forever,' but really, you just ride, and eventually, it will change."

The family members said their adventure raised money for the homeless.

"We called it 'Riding for home,' and we were riding home and really appreciating home all the more, and really feeling like everyone deserves a stable place to call home," Carl Nagy said.