Dorchester father of 2 kids shot while playing outside calls for end to violence

A Boston man is calling for an end to gun violence after a shooting injured two of his children while they were playing outside last month.

The shooting happened on the night of Sept. 17 on Ames Street. Five people were injured, including 15-year-old Juliana Howard and her 11-year-old brother, Johan.

The teen girl remains in critical condition at Boston Hospital more than two weeks later. She was shot four times, with one hitting her head.

"She's responsive. She's not fully out of sedation right now," her father, John Howard, told NBC10 Boston Monday. "She can blink her eyes kind of, not 100%, but she's responsive, and we know that she can hear us."

The children were playing outside their Ames Street home when they were shot.

"I was actually getting out of the shower preparing for the next day for work, then I get this phone call," Howard recalled. "It was just so unreal."

Howard says his daughter is autistic and is a straight-A student. She was photographed with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu earlier this year when she was recognized for her MCAS scores.

The siblings' father says Johan is expected to recover physically, but is traumatized by the ordeal.

"This should happen to no child, but that this happened to them is so unfair," Howard said.

As police continue to investigate, the family is pleading for an end to the violence.

"I definitely want some justice to be served, and I really feel confident it's going to happen, but right now, before we get onto all that, let the police do their part, I've got to do my part as a dad to make sure she's OK."

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox pleaded with the public to come forward if they know anything.

"There were a lot of people out here," he said, "so we're asking if anyone saw anything, certainly help us and let us know what they saw and give us as much help as you can please. This should not be happening, period."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.