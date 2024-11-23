2nd annual ‘gift back' event honors Boston basketball star who died in 2021

The family of late basketball star Terrence Clarke is honoring him by giving back this holiday season in Boston for the second year in a row.

The Dorchester native was on his way to the NBA when he died in April 2021 in a Los Angeles, California, car crash three months before the league's draft. He was just 19 years old.

Saturday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, State Sen. Liz Miranda and several city councilors, along with community members, gave out nearly 600 turkeys and other Thanksgiving items for those in need at the Vine Street Community Center in Dorchester.

In addition to the community "gift back" event, a basketball tournament was held to honor Clarke's legacy.

“Terrence lost his life on the way to the NBA back in April 2021. Had he been able to fulfill his dream, this would have been going on," said Russell Martin, a family member. "With him not here, we feel the honor to do it for him and on his behalf. So we’re going to do it as long as we can.”

Family members and friends from across the East Coast made their way to Boston this weekend to honor Clarke, and they say they'll continue this as long as they can.

