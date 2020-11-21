Local

Dorchester House Fire Downs Power Lines, Spreads to Nearby Home

The 4-alarm fire caused the rear porches of the multi-family home to collapse and brought down the power lines behind the home.

By Lara Salahi

Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Dorchester that has downed power lines and spread to the home next door.

Firefighters responded to the home on Nightingale Street around 7:45a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the 4-alarm fire caused the rear porches of the multi-family home to collapse and brought down the power lines behind the home. The blaze also caused damage to the house next door.

Heavy fire was knocked down around 8:30a.m., the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

No word on the cause of the fire.

