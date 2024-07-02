Dorchester man accused of taking upskirt photo of 11-year-old girl

A Boston man has been arrested after allegedly taking an upskirt photo of an 11-year-old girl last month.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 28-year-old Agustin Jaramillo of Dorchester had been arraigned Monday on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.

Prosecutors say police responded on June 6 to Dorchester's Conservatory Lab Charter School after the girl reported the incident.

Jaramillo is accused of approaching the girl while she walked to the bus stop, handing her a cord and asking her to help him tie a knot.

"He then bent down and told the girl he was going to pull up her sock," the district attorney's office said in a press release. "Jaramillo then used his cellphone to take a photo up the victim's skirt and rubbed his hand against her leg."

Police identified Jaramillo after sharing photos of the suspect last week, prosecutors said. An arrest warrant was issued Saturday.

"This young girl deserves great credit for relaying to school officials what happened to her that morning," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "That information, along with valuable assistance from a community member, helped police make an identification and arrest. This is yet another example of the community working with law enforcement to increase safety for all."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.