Boston man wins $4 million on lotto ticket sold at Waltham convenience store

The winner, Tayoan De Lima Santos, of Dorchester, says he plans on traveling and doing some home improvement with his winnings

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Lottery

A Boston man is planning on traveling and doing some home improvement projects after he won $4 million on a lottery ticket sold at a convenience store in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The Mass. State Lottery says Tayoan De Lima Santos, of Dorchester, is the winner of the "$4,000,000 Lion's Share” instant ticket game. He purchased his ticket at Mike’s Fuel & Food Mart.

The store, located at 1455 Trapelo Road, will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Santos chose the cash option on his prize, the state lottery said, and he received a one-time payment of $2,600,000.

He didn't say where he wants to travel, but with that sum, even before taxes, he'll probably have quite a few places to choose from.

