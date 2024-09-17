Boston man wins $4 million on lotto ticket sold at Waltham convenience store

A Boston man is planning on traveling and doing some home improvement projects after he won $4 million on a lottery ticket sold at a convenience store in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The Mass. State Lottery says Tayoan De Lima Santos, of Dorchester, is the winner of the "$4,000,000 Lion's Share” instant ticket game. He purchased his ticket at Mike’s Fuel & Food Mart.

The store, located at 1455 Trapelo Road, will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Santos chose the cash option on his prize, the state lottery said, and he received a one-time payment of $2,600,000.

He didn't say where he wants to travel, but with that sum, even before taxes, he'll probably have quite a few places to choose from.