Dorchester charter school temporarily goes remote after nearby shooting

A charter school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood temporarily moved to remote after a nearby shooting last week, the school said Friday.

Neighborhood House Charter School students in grades 8 through 11 will be distance learning until the end of next week, according to the school.

"Our seniors have already concluded their school year, so this change does not apply to the 12th grade class," school officials said in a statement.

The decision, officials said, was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The incident occurred last Friday at the nearby Shawmut MBTA station, according to the school.

"Police believe one of our students — who is not currently attending school in person — may have been the intended target," officials said. "We also became aware that individuals associated with the alleged assailants from last week's incident were communicating with members of our community that they intended to return."

The alleged assailants don't attend the school, according to officials.

The school is working with its security team, Boston police and Transit Police to enhance security when students and staff are on campus, officials said.