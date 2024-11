One person was shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and no arrests have been made.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the area of 10 Morrill Street for a reported shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said. There was no immediate word on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, according to police.

An investigation is underway.