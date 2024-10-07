Man found guilty in 2022 Dorchester shooting that killed teenager

A man was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday in the shooting of a teenager in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood in 2022, prosecutors said.

Zontre Mack, of Canton, opened fire on a group of people on the evening of July 27, 2022, killing 15-year-old Curtis Ashford Jr., the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Curtis' family has said that the recent eighth grade graduate was on his way to the park to meet up with some friends when the shooting broke out on Ellington Street.

Another man charged in the shooting, Dominick Gavin, has pleaded guilty to a count of accessory after the fact and was sentenced to three to four years in prison.

Mack, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was identified after investigators found DNA and fingerprints that matched to his in a vehicle that was seen carrying the shooter, prosecutors said.

Mack, now 21, is set to be sentenced on Oct. 23.

"Losing someone so young to violence is a blow to the entire city. Every person who cares about the health of our neighborhoods and the safety of our young people—and that should be all of us—should be shocked, saddened and motivated to make things better. But nowhere is Curtis's loss felt more profoundly than by his family and friends, and they will always have our sympathy and our support," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.