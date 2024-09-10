Dorchester man accused of raping and beating woman in his apartment

A Dorchester man is accused of raping and beating a woman in his apartment over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Anthony Dew, 42, was charged with one count of aggravated rape in Dorchester BMC. Dew is accused of violently raping a woman at an apartment on Evelyn Street early Sunday morning.

According to prosecutors, the woman was screaming and spitting up blood when officers first found her, with her jeans pulled down to her ankles and a t-shirt that appeared to be soaked in blood. She said "he raped me" and pointed to an apartment, telling officers a man who lived there raped and beat her as she "went in and out" of consciousness.

The victim was taken to the hospital with bruises and scratches all over her body and swelling and bruising to her mouth and both of her eyes.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Dew was combative with officers when he found them at the scene. Police noted that he had scratches on his hands and face. Based on the victim's description of her attacker, he was taken into custody.

"This was a terrible, violent attack, and one likely to have lasting emotional and physical impacts on the victim. We will do everything we can to assist her now and as the case moves forward," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media statement.

Dew has a history in the court system - he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, assault and drug charges in 2016 and was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison. However, after he finished his sentence in 2023 the conviction was vacated by the Supreme Judicial Court due to ineffective counsel.