Dorchester shooting leaves 5 injured, police say

Five people were shot Wednesday night in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

The shooting happened on Greenwood Street. Police said a gathering was interrupted by gunfire.

Four young adults and a juvenile were shot, police said. All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston EMS said it transported five people to area hospitals.

"It's awful to be here tonight on what should be a warm and nice summer night that families were enjoying," Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference Wednesday night.

Multiple streets in the area were closed off as police investigated.

A witness told NBC10 Boston he saw two women and a man being taken away in ambulances.

Eight gunshots were heard, witnesses said.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call 617-343-4700. Anonymous tips can also be left at 1-800-494-TIPS.