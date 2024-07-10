Boston

Dorchester shooting leaves 5 injured, police say

The Boston Police Department says five people were shot in the Greenwood Street area

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people were shot Wednesday night in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

The shooting happened on Greenwood Street. Police said a gathering was interrupted by gunfire.

Four young adults and a juvenile were shot, police said. All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston EMS said it transported five people to area hospitals.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It's awful to be here tonight on what should be a warm and nice summer night that families were enjoying," Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference Wednesday night.

Multiple streets in the area were closed off as police investigated.

A witness told NBC10 Boston he saw two women and a man being taken away in ambulances.

Local

Somerville 2 hours ago

Firefighters battle blaze at Somerville house

Chris Forsberg 3 hours ago

Grant Hill explains why Team USA tabbed Derrick White over Jaylen

Eight gunshots were heard, witnesses said.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call 617-343-4700. Anonymous tips can also be left at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us