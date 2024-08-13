Dorchester

Search continues for people in deadly Dorchester shooting

Anyone who has video or information should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police are still searching for the people behind a deadly shooting in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Monday inside of a triple-decker home on Trent Street, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, where one of them died, police said.

The second victim is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made at this point, according to police, who said they believe they're searching for more than one person. 

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who has video or information should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

More Massachusetts news

Animals and Wildlife 21 hours ago

Escaped bull causes highway crash in Massachusetts before charging at police

8 hours ago

Checks stolen from Post Office drop boxes in Franklin

Lawrence 21 hours ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in Lawrence shooting

This article tagged under:

Dorchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us