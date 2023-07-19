Local

Boston

Dorchester woman with developmental delays missing 1 week, police say

Valentina Moreno-Williams was last seen in a pink sweater and burgundy sweatpants

Valentina Moreno-Williams
Handout

Boston police are looking for a Dorchester woman who hasn't been seen for a week, they said Wednesday.

Valentina Moreno-Williams, 20, was last seen on Wednesday, July 12, at a home on Southern Avenue near Ferndale Street, police said.

She is about 5-foot-2 and 135 lbs. with black, curly hair; brown eyes; braces and eyeglasses, according to police. She was last seen in a pink sweater and burgundy sweatpants.

Anyone with information about where she might be was asked to call 911 or 617-343-4700.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BostondorchesterBoston Police Departmentmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us