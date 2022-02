Worcester Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said they arrived at the local hospital before 7 p.m where they found a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries

No additional details were immediately available but an investigation by the Worcester Police Department is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information on this case to contact them at 508-799-8651.