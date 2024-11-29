Armed man barricades himself inside home in Dover, police say

A police standoff is underway in Dover, Massachusetts, after an armed man allegedly barricaded himself inside a home Friday morning.
Dover police said they were first called to Claybrook Road around 11 a.m. for a report of an "unwanted person." When they arrived they found a man armed with a knife. According to police, the man has barricaded himself inside a home.
It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the home.
Mutual aid has been called in. The situation is ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.
