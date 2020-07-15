Local

Amtrak Downeaster

Downeaster to Run More Trains From Maine to Boston Soon

The Downeaster will begin operating four round-trip trains between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston every day starting July 20

amtrak downeaster train
NBC10 Boston

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said Tuesday the Downeaster would begin operating four round-trip trains between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston every day starting July 20.

The move is part of the service’s restoration in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted train travel in New England and around the country.

Amtrak said trains will be sanitized and disinfected every day with enhanced cleaning between trips. Face coverings will be required, and the number of passengers will be limited to no more than 50% of available seating capacity.

The Downeaster suspended service on April 13. Phase one of reopening began in mid-June with the operation of one round-trip train on weekdays only. The service made five round trips from Brunswick to Boston before the pandemic.

