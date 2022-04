A car crash snapped a utility pole around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, sending wires down across Route 3A in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cambridge Street is closed in both directions at Mall Road and 128 south off-ramp. Burlington police are asking commuters to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

