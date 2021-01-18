Downed Utility Pole Spills 50 Gallons of Oil in South Boston, Prompts Hazmat Response

A downed utility pole with a transformer was knocked over Monday night in South Boston, spilling around 50 gallons of mineral oil and blocking one of the city's streets, the Boston Fire Department said.

The incident at 56 Ellery Street, which is near Andrew Station on the MBTA's Red Line, happened around 8 p.m. and prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response, fire officials said on Twitter.

Power had to be shut down, and Eversource crews have joined Hazmat technicians on scene to clean up and remove the pole, Boston Fire said.

The fire department did not immediately say what knocked the utility pole over.