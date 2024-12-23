Massachusetts

Downed wires impacting Amtrak service in Boston, across Northeast Corridor

The service disruption comes during a busy travel time, with Christmas and Hanukkah just days away

By Staff Reports

The Amtrak logo seen on a train
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Downed wires on tracks in Philadelphia are impacting Amtrak service in Boston and across the Northeast, the company said Monday morning.

The downed wires forced the suspension of part of Amtrak's northeast service on Sunday between New York's Penn Station and Philadelphia. Service started to return on Sunday afternoon, but delays were still being reported.

Amtrak said in a statement Monday morning that delays are continuing along the Northeast Corridor as crews address signal power issues impacting the tracks in and out of Penn Station. They said customers should expect a significant delay in and out of New York due to single tracking conditions, which could cause rail congestions along the entire network.

The company said all trains operating between Washington's Union Station and Boston's South Station could be impacted due to "ongoing and residual issues" along the Northeast Corridor. They have also canceled select services to minimize delays.

Amtrak Northeast has already posted on social media about several canceled trains going to and from Boston. See all of the latest updates here.

"This is an ongoing situation; crews are actively working on resolving this issue," Amtrak said. "Please note that plans are fluid and may change, and we will notify customers affected as soon as possible. Unfortunately, there is no estimate for the resumption of standard operating service."

The company said customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accomodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Any additional charges will be waived for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule.

The service disruption comes during an extremely busy travel time, with Christmas and Hanukkah just days away.

More Massachusetts news

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Tsarnaev remains on death row after Biden commutes dozens of other sentences

Boston 2 hours ago

Broken water pipe impacts morning commute in Downtown Boston

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

One injured in double rollover crash on I-95 in Lexington

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us