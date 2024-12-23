Downed wires impacting Amtrak service in Boston, across Northeast Corridor

Downed wires on tracks in Philadelphia are impacting Amtrak service in Boston and across the Northeast, the company said Monday morning.

The downed wires forced the suspension of part of Amtrak's northeast service on Sunday between New York's Penn Station and Philadelphia. Service started to return on Sunday afternoon, but delays were still being reported.

Amtrak said in a statement Monday morning that delays are continuing along the Northeast Corridor as crews address signal power issues impacting the tracks in and out of Penn Station. They said customers should expect a significant delay in and out of New York due to single tracking conditions, which could cause rail congestions along the entire network.

The company said all trains operating between Washington's Union Station and Boston's South Station could be impacted due to "ongoing and residual issues" along the Northeast Corridor. They have also canceled select services to minimize delays.

Amtrak Northeast has already posted on social media about several canceled trains going to and from Boston.

"This is an ongoing situation; crews are actively working on resolving this issue," Amtrak said. "Please note that plans are fluid and may change, and we will notify customers affected as soon as possible. Unfortunately, there is no estimate for the resumption of standard operating service."

The company said customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accomodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Any additional charges will be waived for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule.

The service disruption comes during an extremely busy travel time, with Christmas and Hanukkah just days away.