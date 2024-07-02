Downtown Boston tower hits the market, offering test of office values

An affiliate of finance giant TIAA has put its office tower at 99 High St. in downtown Boston up for sale, according to multiple real estate sources familiar with the offering — a building that would be the largest to trade in the Financial District since COVID-19 first shook up the office market.

TIAA has owned the 32-story office tower since 2005, when it bought the property for $273 million, or about $374 per square foot.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal