Local

Boston Fire Department

Dozens Displaced By Dorchester Fire That Spread to 2nd Home Due to Strong Winds

No injuries were reported.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly two dozen Boston residents were displaced Sunday when a fire broke out at a multi-family home in the city's Dorchester neighborhood and spread to the neighboring building.

The Boston Fire Department said due to strong wind, the roof of the building next door also caught on fire, forcing fire crews to quickly spread out to cover the second home on Harvard Avenue.

The fire department thanked Boston EMS for helping safely evacuate residents. According to fire officials, an ambulance was driving by when it saw the fire and EMTs stopped to assist.

Local

Massachusetts 59 mins ago

Protesters Outside Mass. State House Call for Action on COVID Housing Equity Bill: ‘We Need This'

Boston 2 hours ago

Boston Restaurants to Resume Outdoor Dining on March 22, But the North End Has to Wait

No injuries were reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts was responding to help those displaced by providing comfort, financial assistance and long-term recovery services. Between 14 and 18 Harvard Ave., a total of 23 people were displaced, fire officials said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston Fire DepartmentBostondorchesterDorchester fire
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us