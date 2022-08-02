Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building

Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
Residents were forced to evacuate as crews responded to turn off the electricity and assess the damage. Up to 75 apartments could be affected. Those who live on the fourth to 12th floors have power, but the elevators are not working.
The fire department said they hope to have residents back home by Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
