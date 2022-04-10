Dozens More JetBlue Flights From Logan Canceled as Issues Persist

Frustrations rose Sunday as more than 50 additional JetBlue flights were cancelled at Logan Airport.

These cancellations come after more than 700 JetBlue flights to and from Boston last weekend were either cancelled or delayed, leaving thousands of people stranded. According to JetBlue, last week's disruptions were due to severe weather in the southeast and technical problems on their end.

It's unclear what has caused the flight disruption this weekend.

A lot of travelers here saying they showed up for their Jet Blue flights this morning at Logan, only to find out they had been cancelled. A lack of communication from the airline was also a huge issue brought up last weekend by passengers. @NBC10Boston —> https://t.co/ZqGYMTbDPF pic.twitter.com/DNXX2mD0km — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) April 10, 2022

JetBlue Airways has already announced that the airline is planning to trim its summer schedule to avoid flight disruptions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.