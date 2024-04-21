Dozens of 911 calls made to report drag racing, cars doing donuts in Boston's Back Bay

There was apparently chaos on the streets of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Boston police say around thirty 911 calls were made. According to a police report, one caller told police that there were about 40 people yelling and approximately 15 vehicles driving up and down the wrong way in the surrounding area of Dartmouth and Marlborough streets, with multiple vehicles doing donuts, drag racing, and racing up and down on Commonwealth Avenue.

Officers responded to a radio call around 2:13 a.m. to investigate what was happening, the police report shows. Several officers responded but were unable to make it to the intersection due to a multitude of vehicles, so they parked their cruisers and walked to the area where they found a large group of people gathered around.

There were multiple vehicles facing the wrong direction on one-way streets while others were doing burnouts and donuts, causing the air to be filled with white smoke, which diminished visibility, the police report stated. This was happening with at least three different intersections along Marlborough Street.

Officers repeatedly told the crowd to vacate the area, and there was a glass bottle and fireworks thrown in the direction of the police as they attempted to reopen the road, according to the police report.

Officers saw people with professional looking cameras recording the illegal motor vehicle activities through the entire ordeal. There have also been videos posted to social media and YouTube showing the mayhem.

There were 41 vehicles parked blocking the roadway in the surrounding area of Marlborough and Dartmouth streets, with license registrations from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Illinois, according to the police report. There were also parking violations handed out to five vehicles that were double parked on Comm. Ave.