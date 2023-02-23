Dozens of Cancellations, Delays at Boston Logan Amid Winter Storm

Air travel in New England is being disrupted on Thursday as a winter storm moves through the Northeast.

At Boston Logan International Airport, there were 70 canceled flights and 22 delays Thursday as of 5:18 a.m., according to FlightAware.

At T.F. Green International in Rhode Island, there were two delays and a single cancellation as of the same time.

Lines could be seen at the ticket counters in Terminal C at Logan Airport early Thursday.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates Logan, warned travelers that it was expecting system-wide disruptions this week due to the weather. It urged passengers to reach out to their airlines to check on their travel plans.