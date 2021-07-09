Local

Tropical Storm Elsa

Dozens of Flights Delayed, Canceled Due to Elsa

More than 300 flights heading into, out of, or just within the U.S. were canceled as of Friday morning

By Monica Madeja

NBC Universal, Inc.

On a Friday morning in the midst of the summer vacation season, tropical storm Elsa caused dozens of flight delays and cancellations at Boston's Logan Airport as well as across the U.S.

Most of the cancellations at Logan were smaller flights to the Cape in the Islands. As of Friday morning, about a dozen flights leaving Boston were delayed, which were bound for places including New York City, Denver and Fort Myers, Florida.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arrivals to Logan was a different story. Almost two dozen inbound flights were delayed and dozens more that were supposed to arrive Friday in Boston were canceled.

More than 300 flights heading into, out of, or just within the U.S. have been canceled, according to flightaware.com. More than 30 were delayed, with most of those domestic delays coming from Miami, Chicago and Denver.

The numbers are sure to change as the day continues. If you're flying, you should check with your airline for the latest updates.

Tropical Storm Elsa Coverage

Tropical Storm 3 hours ago

What to Do in a Flash Flood: Watches in Effect For Most of New England

forecast 5 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Elsa Threatens Flash Floods, Damaging Winds, Even Tornadoes

This article tagged under:

Tropical Storm ElsaLogan AirportFLIGHTdelayscancelled flights
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us