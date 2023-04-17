Local

Boston Marathon

Law Enforcement Makes Security Top Priority at 2023 Boston Marathon

Law enforcement is scheduled to hold a news conference at 8 a.m. about security measures on Marathon Monday

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the Boston Marathon's 26-mile course from Hopkinton to Copley Square Monday morning, and safety is a top priority for organizers, police and local officials.

Forty-six local police departments, plus state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together ahead of the race to monitor any potential security threats. In addition to all the uniformed and plain-clothed police officers, people can expect to see K-9s, helicopters and even drones keeping an eye out along the entire route.

It was a star-studded event Sunday night as people came together to raise money for the survivors of the Boston Marathon bombings, 10 years after the tragedy.

For spectators who do plan to watch the marathon, there are several items that organizers say not to bring, including bags larger than 12 inches, large blankets, costumes and props, containers that carry more than 33 ounces, or 1 liter of liquid, and of course, any weapons.

In addition to all the security measures, authorities are also counting on everyone at the marathon to report suspicious activity.

Over 100 golden retrievers and their owners were walking a mile Sunday morning in honor of Spencer, the official Boston Marathon dog who died earlier this year.

Leading officials from the Hopkinton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the FBI Boston Division are expected to hold a security news conference at 8 a.m. on the Hopkinton Town Common.

Meanwhile, Mass. Gov. Maura Healey is expected to visit the Marathon Command Center at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Framingham at 8 a.m., and speak with news media following her tour.

