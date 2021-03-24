Dozens of Mass. School Districts Delay Return to In-Person Learning

Dozens of school districts in Massachusetts are delaying the return to full-time in-person learning after receiving state approval.

All elementary schools in Massachusetts are expected to phase out remote learning by April 5, per guidance issued by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education earlier this month.

As part of the order, districts can apply for waivers -- approved on a case-by-case basis -- to help schools that are just starting to go back to hybrid to ease into the full in-person model.

Out of 74 waiver requests, 58 have been approved to date, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Districts approved to return several weeks later than the state's initial deadline include Somerville, Brockton, Chelsea and Springfield.

Several districts are still waiting to hear back on their requests, including Boston.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is asking the state to push back the district's start date for K-8 students to April 26.

“I anticipate getting an answer in the next day or so about how we're getting to reopen for five days in person," Cassellius said. "We plan on that on right after we return from spring break so that parents can start planning.”

The additional time will help Boston schools prepare to have students back in the classroom five days a week, according to Cassellius. In that time, the district plans to dispose of excess furniture and install outdoor tents in an attempt to maintain a minimum distance of three feet between students in learning spaces and six feet during meals.

“I think it's really important to evaluate that all 127 schools at BPS can return safely five days a week," parent Stephanie Shapiro Berkson said.

All elementary school learning will be full-time in person by May 3, according to state officials.