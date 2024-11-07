Dozens of people displaced after Peabody apartment building fire

A fire tore through an apartment building in Peabody, Massachusetts, overnight. And now dozens of people are without a home.

The large apartment building on Main Street sustained extensive damage in the fire – the back of the building is completely charred, while the front looks almost untouched. Fire officials said the building is a total loss.

Firefighters said they got the call around midnight, but it was likely burning for quite some time before that. They encountered fire in the walls and through the roof of the building when they tried an interior attack, along with floors and ceilings that were partially collapsed.

The building contains six units, but Peabody Fire Chief Jay Dowling said all 40 people inside were able to get out on their own before crews arrived.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

Dowling said his firefighters encountered fire in the walls and through the roof of the building when they tried an interior attack.

“At one point, about 30 minutes into the incident, we attempted to go back into the building and some of the floors had already collapsed, the ceilings collapsed, so we’re on a defensive effort now for the rest of the duration," he said.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is on scene working with Peabody fire investigators to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.