Dozens Remain at Mass. and Cass Despite Clearing Deadline

Boston has reached Mayor Michelle Wu's clearing deadline for people living in tents at the homeless encampment known as Mass. and Cass, but dozens of people remain.

Wu said Monday that the city started to remove tents along Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and that the remainder of those structures would be removed Wednesday. The mayor said the work "will take more than one day."

More than half of the people who'd been living in the homeless encampment have left, but more than 60 remain. Wu said her team is working to identity the longer term needs of each person. Wu had set a Jan. 12 deadline to clear the area.

In December, the Boston Public Health Commission surveyed those living in the area and identified 145 people who were living there between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. As of Monday morning, 83 of those people had been placed into housing created across the city.

The January deadline was expected to finish work begun in October, in which protocol people in tents or shelters were given notice at least two days before their property must be removed as well as offers of drug treatment, shelter, transportation and property storage. City workers were expected to stay in the area after Jan. 12 to ensure the encampments don't return.

Officials said they're offering dozens of housing options, including the Envision Hotel, Shattuck Hospital Campus and Roundhouse Hotel. Support teams were working with the remaining 62 at Mass. and Cass, and the project is moving forward, with this caveat.

"These issues are not going to be fixed by Wednesday," Boston Public Health Executive Direction Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said, adding that it's "one step in the right direction."