Dracut Man, 25, Killed After SUV Strikes Tree

Michael Carroll, 25, of Dracut, died Friday night after the crash in the area of Crosby Road and Sue Ann Drive, police said.

A 25-year-old man died Friday night when his SUV collided with a tree in Dracut, Massachusetts, police said.

Dracut police responded to a 911 call for a report of a vehicle that had struck a tree in the area of Crosby Road and Sue Ann Drive around 10:45 p.m.

Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics quickly arrived on scene and found that two people driving by the scene had already taken the man out of his Chevy Equinox to render first aid.

First responders took over and the victim -- identified as Michael Carroll -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and police did not say what may have caused the SUV to leave the roadway and strike the tree.

Crosby Road was closed for several hours while crews were on scene. It reopened around 2 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

