DraftKings CEO talks Celtics, Caitlin Clark and March Madness

Online sports betting became legal in Massachusetts on March 10, 2023, two months after retail sports betting. It was a milestone for Boston-based DraftKings Inc., which finally launched its app in the state where the company itself was born more than a decade earlier.

One year later, DraftKings is one of the six remaining online sports-wagering operators in the state after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved WynnBet's request to cease its mobile sports betting operations in the Bay State due to "commercial reasons."

