Boston Business Journal

DraftKings CEO talks Celtics, Caitlin Clark and March Madness

By Lucia Maffei

Boston Business Journal

Online sports betting became legal in Massachusetts on March 10, 2023, two months after retail sports betting. It was a milestone for Boston-based DraftKings Inc., which finally launched its app in the state where the company itself was born more than a decade earlier.

One year later, DraftKings is one of the six remaining online sports-wagering operators in the state after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved WynnBet's request to cease its mobile sports betting operations in the Bay State due to "commercial reasons."

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us