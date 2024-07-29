Rhode Island

These swarms of dragonflies in RI have social media abuzz

Hundreds, if not thousands, of dragonflies swarmed on Rhode Island beaches on Saturday — see video of the phenomenon here

By Jessie Castellano

Rhode Island beachgoers enjoying the nice weather this weekend got a little something extra in the air: a massive swarm of dragonflies flying through the sky.

Countless dragonflies flew over various places in Rhode Island on Saturday as part of their annual migration. Videos of the swarms went viral on social media.

"I've never seen anything like that. Maybe a few dozen at a time of dragonflies, but never in that amount," Helene Dombrowski, from Connecticut, told The Boston Globe of her time at Misquamicut Beach.

Some beachgoers hid from a massive swarm of dragonflies that visited Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Via @carmen.carmen.lydia.
The dragonflies at nearby Napatree Point were identified as members of the blue dasher species, whose migration patterns are not well understood, according to the Napatree Point Conservation Area.

